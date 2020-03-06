|
|
Everett H. Pearsall, III
Citrus Springs, FL - Everett H. Pearsall, III, of Citrus Springs, FL, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020, at the age of 80. Born in Yonkers, NY, on January 27, 1940, he was the son of Everett, Jr. and Helen (Skouse) Pearsall, both of whom predeceased him. He attended Yonkers High School before enlisting in the United States Navy, where he served honorably from 1957 until 1961 aboard the cruisers USS Canberra (CAG-2) and USS Little Rock (CLG-4). After separation, Everett worked at Anaconda Wire & Cable, Co., in Hastings, NY, Macy Westchester/Gannett newspapers as a pressman, and Jack Tracey Harley-Davidson/Honda as a mechanic.
In 1967, Everett joined the New York State Police as a Trooper and served there for 26 years, retiring in 1995 as an Investigator with the Troop K Narcotics Enforcement Unit. During his career, he was the recipient of 7 Superintendents Commendations, 7 Troop Commanders Commendations, 2 Superintendents Commendations from the New Jersey State Police, 2 Commendations from the U.S Drug Enforcement Agency and 1 letter of Commendation from the U.S. Secret Service.
In 1967, Everett married his loving wife of 52 years, Natasha, and the couple lived for many years in East Fishkill, NY, before moving to Citrus Springs, FL, in 2014. She survives him at home. He is also survived by his daughter Erena of LaGrangeville and son Everett H. IV (Jessica) of Rhinebeck, as well as a brother, J.W. Pearsall of North Palm Beach, FL. He was predeceased by his brother Charles "Chuck" (Maureen) Pearsall of Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Everett loved riding motorcycles, whether it was around town or riding across the country. He was a past president of the Hudson Valley Chapter of the Warthogs Motorcycle Club, the Wild Pigs Motorcycle Club, and the Yonkers Motorcycle Club and he leaves behind many close friends and brothers from those associations. Additionally, he was active in the American Legion; the Antique Motorcycle Club; Hudson Valley Lodge 333, Fraternal Order of Police; Association of Former Troopers; U.S.S. Canberra and Little Rock Associations; USN Cruiser Sailors Association and a former brother of the Nepperhan Lodge A&FM in Yonkers.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, March 12, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on March 13 at McHoul Funeral Home in Hopewell Junction, NY, followed by interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020