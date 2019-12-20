|
|
Everett Kennedy Weedin, Jr.
Poughkeepsie - Everett Kennedy Weedin, Jr., known to friends as Ken, died quietly at his home in Poughkeepsie, NY, on November 23, 2019. A caretaker was with him.
Weedin was born on January 1, 1941, in Conway, Arkansas, and was the only child of Everett Kennedy Weedin and Geri Henry Weedin. An undergraduate at Stanford and a graduate student at Cornell University, he taught in the Vassar College Department of English from 1967 until his retirement in 201l.
Weedin was a member of the Dutchess County branch of Literacy Volunteers of America and a volunteer with the Mid-Hudson Valley AIDS Task Force. He is survived by no immediate family members.
Weedin's remains were taken to the Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home In South Hamilton Street, and his ashes will be deposited in an Arkansas cemetery plot.
Friends who would like to honor Ken Weedin's memory can make donations to and the Catskill Animal Sanctuary.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019