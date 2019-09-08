|
|
Fannie Rose Amodeo
Marlboro - Fannie (Stephanie) Rose Amodeo, of Marlboro, a lifelong resident of the area, entered into rest on September 7, 2019 at home. She was 90.
Born in Milton, she was the daughter of Dominic and Madelena (Poleo) Porpiglia.
She married the love of her life, John J. Amodeo, Sr., on June 13, 1948, at Saint James Roman Catholic Church in Milton. Her husband for 60 years predeceased her on May 14, 2009. Together they spent a life devoted to their children, a family business and their community's parish church.
Fannie is survived by her sons, Anthony and wife Julie, John and wife Joyce and daughter, Deborah and husband Stephen Adamshick. Also surviving are grandchildren, Alicia and Jason Hudak, Candice and Tim Jordan, Sarah and Christopher Sotanski, Stephanie and James Cartica, Emily and Stephan Amoia, Katherine and Keith Dziuba, and Stephen and Kelly Adamshick; and great grandchildren, Liam, Grayson and Madelena Jordan, Jason Anthony Hudak, James Cartica III, Tristen and Adrien Sotanski, Logan Adamshick, Stella Kate Amoia; her sister-in-law, Anne Amodeo; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, sisters, Catherine Cicale, Angelina Sciortino, Grace Lapi / Rosasco and brothers, Peter, Anthony and Joseph and their spouses.
Fannie will always be remembered for her compassion for family, friends and religion. She fully represented the adage that behind every successful businessman is a strong woman in her role as a life partner to her husband. She adored her children and their families. She was always the "go to" person if you heeded help, a kind word or loving support. Maintaining traditions that centered on family and faith were especially important to her.
Sincere gratitude to caregivers Liuda and Dalia who made mom's final years especially comforting. The family would like to also extend their gratitude for the professional and compassionate care mom received from the staff at the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, the Lutheran Care Center and the Hudson Valley Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary's Food Pantry.
Visitation will be held on Monday at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W Marlboro from
4pm-7pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, Route 9W, Marlboro on Tuesday morning at 10:30 AM with Reverend Thomas K. Dicks officiating.
Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lattintown Road, Marlboro.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.,
(845) 236-4300 www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 8, 2019