Services
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-4300
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Route 9W
Marlboro, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fannie Amodeo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fannie Rose Amodeo


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fannie Rose Amodeo Obituary
Fannie Rose Amodeo

Marlboro - Fannie (Stephanie) Rose Amodeo, of Marlboro, a lifelong resident of the area, entered into rest on September 7, 2019 at home. She was 90.

Born in Milton, she was the daughter of Dominic and Madelena (Poleo) Porpiglia.

She married the love of her life, John J. Amodeo, Sr., on June 13, 1948, at Saint James Roman Catholic Church in Milton. Her husband for 60 years predeceased her on May 14, 2009. Together they spent a life devoted to their children, a family business and their community's parish church.

Fannie is survived by her sons, Anthony and wife Julie, John and wife Joyce and daughter, Deborah and husband Stephen Adamshick. Also surviving are grandchildren, Alicia and Jason Hudak, Candice and Tim Jordan, Sarah and Christopher Sotanski, Stephanie and James Cartica, Emily and Stephan Amoia, Katherine and Keith Dziuba, and Stephen and Kelly Adamshick; and great grandchildren, Liam, Grayson and Madelena Jordan, Jason Anthony Hudak, James Cartica III, Tristen and Adrien Sotanski, Logan Adamshick, Stella Kate Amoia; her sister-in-law, Anne Amodeo; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, sisters, Catherine Cicale, Angelina Sciortino, Grace Lapi / Rosasco and brothers, Peter, Anthony and Joseph and their spouses.

Fannie will always be remembered for her compassion for family, friends and religion. She fully represented the adage that behind every successful businessman is a strong woman in her role as a life partner to her husband. She adored her children and their families. She was always the "go to" person if you heeded help, a kind word or loving support. Maintaining traditions that centered on family and faith were especially important to her.

Sincere gratitude to caregivers Liuda and Dalia who made mom's final years especially comforting. The family would like to also extend their gratitude for the professional and compassionate care mom received from the staff at the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, the Lutheran Care Center and the Hudson Valley Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary's Food Pantry.

Visitation will be held on Monday at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W Marlboro from

4pm-7pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, Route 9W, Marlboro on Tuesday morning at 10:30 AM with Reverend Thomas K. Dicks officiating.

Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lattintown Road, Marlboro.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.,

(845) 236-4300 www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fannie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now