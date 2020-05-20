|
Fanny Papo Fredericks
Beacon - Fanny Papo Fredericks, a lifelong resident of Beacon, entered in to rest on May 20, 2020 at Wingate at Beacon. She was 93 years old.
Fanny was born in Beacon on June 6, 1926 the daughter of the late Josephine (Melfi) and Carmine DiGiovanni. She was employed at Beacon Looms.
Known to many as Aunt Fanny, she had a love for socializing and could always be seen out and about in Beacon visiting many friends, family and Beacon's many places of social gathering. She had a love for children and her face always lit up in their company. She was deeply loved and will be missed by many.
Fanny was predeceased by her husbands, Edward "Babe" Papo and Vincent "Jim" Fredericks; her daughter, Patricia Papo; her loving sister, Mary Gallo; her brothers, Vinnie, Nick, Sam and Tony; her step-daughter, Sharon Pampalone.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Tittle and husband, Lew of Newburgh; her son, David Papo and wife, Karen of Beacon; her step-daughter, Sandra Pietrogallo and husband, Jim; her grandchildren, Tricia Culp and husband, Ron of Newburgh, Robert Slinskey of Florida and Dave Papo, Jr. of Beacon; her great-grandchildren whom she adored and loved greatly, Jessica and Mathew Culp, Kailey, Tyler and Alexia Slinskey; her many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends too many to mention.
Memorial donations can be made on Fanny's behalf to or to the .
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the special staff at Wingate at Beacon who provided TLC to Fanny over the past few months.
A private family visitation will be held. A private graveside service will be held at St. Joachim Cemetery, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of Aunt Fanny's life will be held in the future.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 20 to May 22, 2020