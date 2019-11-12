|
|
Felix Vincent Puopolo
Highland - Felix V. Puopolo passed away peacefully at 85 after a long battle with dementia. Felix was born June 7, 1934 in the North End of Boston, Massachusetts. He graduated from Christopher Columbus High School and went on to graduate from Northeastern University receiving a BS and an MBA in Business Administration.
He served two happy, fulfilling years in the US Army during peace time in Japan from 1956-1957. He retired from a successful career as a financial analyst at I.B.M. after 27 years. He loved ballroom dancing, his first love, starting with The Big Bands, where he became renowned for his swing dancing. He enjoyed classical art and music, live theater and boxing. He taught many young men to box, including his son, David, at the YMCA and went undefeated while in the Army. Felix enjoyed travel, especially cruises, and learning from Judges Milian and Judy.
He was predeceased by his parents, Felice and Maria Albanese, a sister and four brothers and their spouses. He is survived by his beloved son, David and his wife Mariann and their wonderful children, Lucas and Mia, of New Hampshire and his daughter, Maria. He is survived by his adored nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews and great grandnieces and nephews in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. He is also survived by his cherished his long-time, 30-year girlfriend and companion, Phyllis Sturm of Highland, NY.
Memorial services will take place on Wednesday, November 13th from 4-7pm and Thursday, November 14th from 10am-12pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main Street, Highland, NY. A lunch will follow at The Would Restaurant on North Road in Highland, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the are encouraged.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019