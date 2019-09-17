|
|
Felix Zykoff
Wappingers Falls - It is with great sadness that the family of Felix B. Zykoff announce his passing on September 15, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
Felix was born in the Bronx to the late Boris and Maria (Wells) Zykoff. In 1993, he retired as a Senior Engineer from IBM in East Fishkill where he worked for 35 years. Along with his son, William, Felix owned and operated Ideal Water, LLC which he established in 1974.
Felix was a patient and loving man. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his warmth and kindness and his generous heart. He will be deeply missed.
Felix is survived by his loving wife, Debra (Sena) Zykoff who survives at home. He is also survived by his sons, Michael Zykoff of Palm Springs, CA, William Zykoff and his wife Kate of Poughkeepsie, NY, Daniel Zykoff of Austin, TX, Chad Zykoff and his wife Danielle of Hopewell Junction, NY and Alex Zykoff of Floral Park, NY; and his grandchildren, Alicia, Olivia and Xavier. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his first wife, Christine and their first born son, Joseph Zykoff, and his brothers, Freddie and Boris.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday at 10 am at St. Kateri Church, 1925 Route 82, LaGrangeville.
Donations may be made in his memory to . Please visit Felix's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 17, 2019