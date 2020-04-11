|
|
Ferdi Amaury German
Highland - On April 9, 2020, the world lost an Angel. Ferdi Amaury German was a United States Army Veteran, MTA Mechanic, College Athlete, Avid Golfer (a skill he passed down to his son) Coach, Mentor, but most importantly Beloved Husband, Father, Son and Dear Friend to many. He was born in the Dominican Republic on October 4, 1978 to Ferdinan and Leonora German.
He is survived by his wife Aitza German, his Son Elijah German, his parents, his younger siblings and many nieces and nephews. Ferdi, an immigrant, proudly served our country and lived an exemplary life as an exemplary human being. There aren't many souls more gentle than Ferdi. Ferdi was the epitome of kindness and generosity. He was an ear for anyone and never judged. Ferdi's unwritten advice was, "Say less and do more!" He lived by that motto and we can see that, in the way he carried himself. He was a man of few words but a man of infinite action! We lost a Gentle Giant in Ferdi Amaury German but God Gained a soldier! Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Until then, reminisce, grieve, support one another and live life by his motto "Say Less, Do More!" Ferdi's legacy will always live through us. #21, SkyTyrant, Special Forces, the Leland Legend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ferdi's name to the Children's Defense Fund 840 First St. NE, #300, Washington DC 20002 or by going to www.childrensdefense.org.
Arrangements are under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Highland. To send the family a sympathy card or to send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020