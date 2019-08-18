|
Filomena "Frances" C. Delia
Poughkeepsie - Filomena "Frances" C. Delia passed away in her home and on her own terms on August 14, 2019 in Poughkeepsie, New York. Fran was born July 19, 1927 in Newburgh, New York to Ralph and Rose Delia, who emigrated from Calabria, Italy. Fran graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1945 and in early life worked in the dentistry field before undertaking and retiring from a long and varied career with IBM Corporation.
Fran was predeceased by her brothers Biagio of Newburgh, and Massimo (and Patricia) Delia, of Hialeah, FL; by her sisters, Rose (and Stephen) Kuprych, of Newburgh, N.Y. and Matilda (and Andrew) Hussey, formerly of Pleasant Valley, N.Y and by her nephew Ralph Delia, of Hialeah, FL. Fran is survived by nephews Stephen (and Faith) Kuprych of Newburgh, N.Y., Mark Kuprych of Burlington, VT, Martin (and Victoria) Hussey of Louisburg, N.C., James Delia, of Hialeah, FL and by her loving niece, Ana Delia, of Hialeah, FL. Fran is also survived by many second cousins and Delia relatives in the Hudson Valley.
Fran maintained several community connections, among them her long volunteer association with Dutchess Outreach. Fran loved her golf and bowling companions, travel, reading, crossword puzzles and entertaining. She shared the skills she learned at the Culinary Institute of America by preparing amazing meals for family and friends.
Fran will be fondly remembered for her style and unwavering independent spirit.
A memorial gathering will be held at the convenience of the family.
If so desired, donations in Fran's memory may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepie, NY 12601, or Dutchess Outreach, 29 North Hamilton Street, Suite 220, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 18, 2019