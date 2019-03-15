Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Millbrook, NY
Filomena Sambuca Obituary
Filomena Sambuca

MILLBROOK - Filomena Sambuca, 88 of Sharon, CT., passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Sharon Health Care Center. Born in Forino, Avellino Italy on February 19, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Aniello and Antoinette Carzillo Liguori.

Filomena was married in Forino, Avellino Italy in 1960 to Adamo Sambuca who predeceased her.

Filomena was employed at Vassar College for many years. She enjoyed gardening and cooking.

She is survived by her 3 daughters; Cristina Comeau, Rita McHugh and husband Michael and Carolina Del Tufo and husband Norman; her grandchildren, Cristina Comeau, Bianca Del Tufo and Julien Del Tufo; her brother, Rafaele Liguori and his wife Maria; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, March 18 at 11 am from St. Joseph's Church, Millbrook. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
