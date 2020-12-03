Floraine Knauss
Hyde Park - Floraine Knauss, of Hyde Park, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at home after a brief illness. An intensely private person, Floraine would be mortified by any mention of her passing in the media or elsewhere. She was born, she lived, she was loved. Other details below.
Born on April 25, 1934, to Albert and Florence (O'Connor) Fenwick, Floraine was the oldest of six children. She is survived by sisters Joyce (Frederick) Wright and Lynn (Robert) Detmer, as well as brother-in-law Lawrence Sista and sister-in-law Barbara (David) Fenwick, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings Arlene Sista, David Fenwick and William Fenwick and sister-in-law Roberta (William) Fenwick.
Floraine married the love of her life, James Knauss, on February 15, 1957. James predeceased her on March 13, 1985. Theirs was a true "meet cute" love story: both born and raised in Poughkeepsie, both employed at Western Publishing, where Floraine was a graphic artist, they did not meet until they both vacationed in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, which became a favorite summer vacation destination with their four children, who all survive: Judith, of Poughkeepsie, NY, Mark (Elizabeth) of Frederick, MD; David, of Frederick, MD; Jane (Donald) Eager of Milford, CT. Known affectionately as Mamee to her grandchildren Emma Knauss, Matthew, Kevin and Kerry Knauss, and Catherine, Timothy and Alex Eager, and great-granddaughter, Saoirse Knauss, Floraine was a magical grandmother who never forgot a birthday or an advent calendar at Christmas, and never missed an important event.
Creative, curious and independent, Floraine was an intrepid traveller and an avid reader with diverse interests who enjoyed meeting new people, while maintaining longtime friendships which mattered deeply to her. A loving mother who provided endless support to her children over the decades, Floraine is already missed beyond measure.
Graveside services were held on Friday, December 4. A Celebration of Life may be held when it is once again safe to gather together.
Donations in Floraine's name may be made to the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie, 10 Children's Way, Poughkeepsie, NY, 12601
