Florence "Flossie" Burke
Glenham - Florence "Flossie" Burke, a lifelong local area resident, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 surrounded by her family at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. She was 55.
Daughter of the late Edward F. and Florence L. (Benziger) Sharples, she was born in Oceanside, NY on October 28, 1964. She was a graduate of John Jay High School. For nearly 30 years, Flossie worked for the Town of Fishkill Police Department as a Police Assistant. She retired in 2019.
She enjoyed spending time with her family & friends, but more than anything else she truly cherished her grandson, who brought her so much happiness throughout last year of her life.
On June 8, 1985, she married Michael S. Burke in East Fishkill. Michael survives at home in Glenham.
Additional survivors include her son, Daniel Burke & his wife Christina of Fishkill; her daughter, Courtney Burke of Fishkill; her grandson, Jackson Burke; her mother-in-law, Patricia Way of Beacon; her sister-in-law, Pamela Keil of Florida; her aunt, Linda Manley; her nephews, Billy & Rupie; her niece, Morgan; and many other loving relatives & friends.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22 at Cold Spring Cemetery, Peekskill Road, Cold Spring. Please note: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing will be required and capacity may be limited.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Town of Fishkill Police Cadets, 801 Route 52, Fishkill, NY 12524.
Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes, you can visit Flossie's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
