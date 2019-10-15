|
|
Florence C. Trama
Florence C. Trama passed peacefully in her sleep on September 26, 2019, in Fishkill New York, she was 90. Florence was born in Yonkers New York on March 31, 1929. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and wife.
Florence is predeceased by her Husband John C. Trama and Son John A. Trama.
Florence is survived by her Son Michael A. Trama, his finance, Sabrina Wells, daughter in law Karen J. Trama, grandchildren Ashley Trama Pascal, Lauren Trama, Rebecca Trama and Logan Trama, and her great-grandchildren Alex, Viktoriya and Max Pascal. Florence had one sibling Mary Lou Karst D'Aquila, Bother in law Anthony D'Aquila and many nieces and nephews.
Florence was loved by all who knew her and will be missed.
In leu of flowers, a donation can be made in her name to Saint Jude's Hospital for Children
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019