Florence D. Barry
Lagrange - Florence D. Barry, 91, of Lagrange, died March 3, 2019 at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Pawling.
Florence was born November 22, 1927 in Waterbury, CT, the daughter of Charles and Sally (Kemes) Smith. She graduated from Commerce High, Worcester, MA, and worked at Liberty Mutual. She later worked at IBM East Fishkill, retiring in 1990.
Florence married Walter A. Barry on June 29, 1946 in Worcester. She was predeceased by her husband; son, John in 1954; and brother, John Smith. She is survived by her sons, John (Patricia) Barry, Hopewell Jct. and Robert (Pui Ling Yee), Bow, NH; grandsons, Matthew Barry, Molde, Norway, Michael (Janice) Barry, Hopkinton, MA, and Derrick Wong, Bow, NH; and great-grandson, Nathaniel.
Calling hours will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Poughkeepsie, 9:30am Saturday March 9, 2019. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery Poughkeepsie, New York.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019