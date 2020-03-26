|
Florence H. Fuimarello
Poughkeepsie - Florence H. Fuimarello, 98, of the City of Poughkeepsie, passed away on March 25, 2020 at the Grand of Poughkeepsie Nursing Home. Florence was born on September 21, 1921 to Peter and Mary Jones Harlan. She was married to Tony Fuimarello who predeceased her as well as her two sisters.
She graduated first in her class from 8th grade and received a "Key to the City" upon graduation from High School for her excellence in Bookkeeping and Business classes. Her penmanship was absolutely flawless. Teachers often used her to write lessons and tests on the blackboard.
Florence had many passions in life. She absolutely loved sculptures and figurines. She started her collection in 1945 and was a valued customer of Zimmer's Jewelry Store in Poughkeepsie. Indeed, they still remember her to this day. She lovingly gave her valued collection to her son and grandchildren. Florence's other passion was the horses. She and her husband enjoyed going to the race tracks at Saratoga and Monticello. She was also a frequent visitor to the "Off Track" betting facility hoping to score a big hit.
Florence had a keen mind and a photographic memory. Her skills were utilized when she was hired at Singer's Sewing Machine Store in Poughkeepsie and later as an Office Manager for a building supply store in Arlington. Florence still needed a greater challenge. She took the New York State exam, passed with flying colors, and was quickly hired by the Mid-Hudson Library where she worked until 80 years of age. She was loved by her fellow employees who still have spoken to her until recently. Florence will be greatly missed by her son and numerous grandchildren.
Survivors include her son: Raymond J. Longi of New Braunfels, TX.; grandchildren: Michael Longi, Mary Beecher, Kathleen Longi, Joshua Longi, Sarah Longi, James V. Longi, III, Paul Longi, Kristina Granieri,; nephew: Peter White and step-son: David Fuimarello. She was predeceased by a son: James V. Longi, Jr.
Due to the present healthcare situation there are no calling hours and services are private. Memorial Donations may be made to: Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2020