Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Fuimarello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence H. Fuimarello


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence H. Fuimarello Obituary
Florence H. Fuimarello

Poughkeepsie - Florence H. Fuimarello, 98, of the City of Poughkeepsie, passed away on March 25, 2020 at the Grand of Poughkeepsie Nursing Home. Florence was born on September 21, 1921 to Peter and Mary Jones Harlan. She was married to Tony Fuimarello who predeceased her as well as her two sisters.

She graduated first in her class from 8th grade and received a "Key to the City" upon graduation from High School for her excellence in Bookkeeping and Business classes. Her penmanship was absolutely flawless. Teachers often used her to write lessons and tests on the blackboard.

Florence had many passions in life. She absolutely loved sculptures and figurines. She started her collection in 1945 and was a valued customer of Zimmer's Jewelry Store in Poughkeepsie. Indeed, they still remember her to this day. She lovingly gave her valued collection to her son and grandchildren. Florence's other passion was the horses. She and her husband enjoyed going to the race tracks at Saratoga and Monticello. She was also a frequent visitor to the "Off Track" betting facility hoping to score a big hit.

Florence had a keen mind and a photographic memory. Her skills were utilized when she was hired at Singer's Sewing Machine Store in Poughkeepsie and later as an Office Manager for a building supply store in Arlington. Florence still needed a greater challenge. She took the New York State exam, passed with flying colors, and was quickly hired by the Mid-Hudson Library where she worked until 80 years of age. She was loved by her fellow employees who still have spoken to her until recently. Florence will be greatly missed by her son and numerous grandchildren.

Survivors include her son: Raymond J. Longi of New Braunfels, TX.; grandchildren: Michael Longi, Mary Beecher, Kathleen Longi, Joshua Longi, Sarah Longi, James V. Longi, III, Paul Longi, Kristina Granieri,; nephew: Peter White and step-son: David Fuimarello. She was predeceased by a son: James V. Longi, Jr.

Due to the present healthcare situation there are no calling hours and services are private. Memorial Donations may be made to: Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
Download Now