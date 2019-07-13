|
|
Florence M. DiDomizio
Wappingers Falls - Florence M. DiDomizio, 93, of Wappingers Falls, passed away thursday, July 11, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Wappingers Falls, November 13, 1925, the daughter of Saverio and Mary Gaeta Innuzzio. On May 28, 1950, she was married to Anthony J. DiDomizio, who died March 23, 2017. Mrs DiDomizio formerly was employed at Kemp & Beatley as a seamstress.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Murphy (Edward) of Wappingers Falls, a sister, Louise Cafaro of Marlboro, Grandchildren, Rob(Jenn), Heather(Jason), Michael(Monica), Jennifer(Christian), David(Jessica), and Ashley, Great grandchildren, Ryean-Marie, Jordyn-Alyse, Peyton-Michele, Christian, Hailie, Kyle, Brooke, and Charles, and several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by a daughter, Nancy Sedore, and a son, Robert DiDomizio.
Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls, Monday from 3 to 7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday at 11:00 AM at St. Marys Church, 11 Clinton St., Wappingers Falls. Burial St. Marys Cemetery. Donations may be made to the . To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 13 to July 14, 2019