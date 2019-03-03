|
Florence Oakley
Poughkeepsie - Florence Oakley, 86, of Poughkeepsie, died on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Thompson House at Rhinebeck.
Born Saturday, February 18, 1933, in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Annabelle Simpson Decker. On April 12, 1952, she married the love of her life, John C. Oakley, Sr. John died on April 20, 1991.
Florence retired from Conklin Instrument Corporation for many years. Florence was of the Presbyterian faith. She loved spending time with family and friends, gardening, listening to Elvis and enjoyed feeding and watching hummingbirds.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Jaqueline and Barry Hutchings, Pleasant Valley, daughter, Deborah Rossbach, Naples, FL, son and daughter-in-law, John and Colleen Oakley, Jr., Pleasant Valley, two brothers, Joseph Decker, TN; John and his wife Irene Decker of Salt Point, six grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, John, Florence was predeceased by three brothers, Earl, Harold and Lewis Decker and a son-in-law, John Patrick Rossbach.
Friends and relatives may call from 10am to 11am on Saturday, March 9, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte 9, Hyde Park, NY. Memorial services will begin at 11 am at the funeral home with the Rev. Arlene Dawber, officiating. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park. Cremation took place at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Florence's family respectfully requests memorial donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at or a . To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 3, 2019