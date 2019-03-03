Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road
Hyde Park, NY 12538
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Oakley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Oakley


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Florence Oakley Obituary
Florence Oakley

Poughkeepsie - Florence Oakley, 86, of Poughkeepsie, died on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Thompson House at Rhinebeck.

Born Saturday, February 18, 1933, in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Annabelle Simpson Decker. On April 12, 1952, she married the love of her life, John C. Oakley, Sr. John died on April 20, 1991.

Florence retired from Conklin Instrument Corporation for many years. Florence was of the Presbyterian faith. She loved spending time with family and friends, gardening, listening to Elvis and enjoyed feeding and watching hummingbirds.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Jaqueline and Barry Hutchings, Pleasant Valley, daughter, Deborah Rossbach, Naples, FL, son and daughter-in-law, John and Colleen Oakley, Jr., Pleasant Valley, two brothers, Joseph Decker, TN; John and his wife Irene Decker of Salt Point, six grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, John, Florence was predeceased by three brothers, Earl, Harold and Lewis Decker and a son-in-law, John Patrick Rossbach.

Friends and relatives may call from 10am to 11am on Saturday, March 9, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte 9, Hyde Park, NY. Memorial services will begin at 11 am at the funeral home with the Rev. Arlene Dawber, officiating. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park. Cremation took place at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.

Florence's family respectfully requests memorial donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at or a . To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now