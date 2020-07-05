Florence R. Rogers
Poughkeepsie, NY - On July 3, 2020 at MidHudson Regional Hospital, Florence R. Rogers, 83 of Poughkeepsie, was called home by God.
Florence was born April 28, 1937 in Poughkeepsie to Lois E. Dorn and Aloysius H. Miller. She married Clifford T Rogers December 23, 1962 at First Baptist Church in Poughkeepsie. She is an alumni of Poughkeepsie High School, SUNY New Paltz and Ithaca College School of Music.
Florence is survived by her husband; sister Carolyn Hill (George) and children Wendy A. Kovar (David), Brian A Rogers, Sharon L. Henkel (Jeff), Douglas K. Rogers (Lorraine) and Cynthia J. Morano (Mark); grandchildren Amanda Laffin, Kevin Campion, Emily MacDougall, Brandon Rogers, Kaitlyn Rogers, Brianna Morano, Gabrielle Marano and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and siblings: Emmett A Miller, Robert Miller, Susan A Miller, Alice P. Cave and Lois E. Miller.
Florence was a member of the First Baptist Church where she served on several boards and was the church secretary. She taught at Traver Road and Overlook Primary Schools in the Arlington School District and was secretary at St. George's School in Poughkeepsie.
The highlight of her career was being the Director of Music and Organist at First Baptist Church where she created memories for many and inspired the youth and adults to praise God through music.
A private funeral will be held for the family. Please bring your fondest memories to a Celebration of Life service held at First Baptist Church on August 1st at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to a charity of your choice
or the music program at First Baptist Church of Poughkeepsie, 164 South Cherry Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com