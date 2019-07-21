|
Florence Sherwood
POUGHKEEPSIE - Florence Marietta Sherwood, 100, a resident of Poughkeepsie and formerly of Hyde Park, Rhinebeck and Brooklyn, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence.
Born on August 16, 1918 in Brooklyn, Grandma ZAK was the daughter of John J. and Ruth A. (Lawrence) Donovan.
Grandma ZAK worked at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park in the Business Office. She also worked at the Hudson River Psychiatric Center and as an airline stewardess. She enjoyed drawing and writing and was an avid NY Giants and Brooklyn Dodgers fan.
Survivors include her daughter, Ruth D. Becker and her husband Walter of Raleigh, NC; her sons, John T. Zakariassen and his wife Diane of Harrells, NC and Joseph E. Zakariassen of Centerville, NC; her grandchildren, Raquan T. Wedderburn of Washington, D.C., Brian Turk of Durham, NC, Jessica-Lee Lytle of Cary, NC, Diane Sievers of Hubert, NC, Marie Therese Billingsley of Flagstaff, AZ, Christina Vass of Hephzibah, GA, Walter L. Becker of Raleigh, NC and Kelly D. Becker of Raleigh, NC; her great-grandchildren, Kenneth W. Coe of Albemarle, NC, Justin T. Coe of Hubert, NC, Meredith Kingrey of Patriot, OH, Brianna Bates of Amarillo, TX, James A. Kinagrey of Flagstaff, AZ, Aislynn Coe of Hubert, NC, Chauncey D. Billingsley of Flagstaff, AZ and Kaitlyn Vass of Hephzibah, GA; and her great, great-grandchildren, Olivia, Noah, Annabel, Alexis, Alistair and Hudson. She was predeceased by her husband, Odd Borge Zakariassen, and her daughter, Diane Marie Zakariassen who was a nurse at Duke Medical.
Services will be private for the family.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 21, 2019