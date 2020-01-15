|
Florence T. Vinchiarello
Wassaic - Florence T. Vinchiarello, 92, a longtime resident of Wassaic, NY, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, CT. Mrs. Vinchiarello owned and operated the Pines Restaurant in Wassaic, NY and later worked in food service at Millbrook School.
Born on March 22, 1927 in New Milford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Bradford and Anna (Wathley) Thorpe. On September 8, 1951 in Sharon, CT, she married Ralph Vinchiarello who predeceased her on April 24, 2014.
Mrs. Vinchiarello is survived by a son, Ralph Vinchiarello and his wife, Holley Alger-Vinchiarello, of Dover Plains; a daughter, Susan Vinchiarello of Philadelphia, PA and a brother, John Thorpe of New Milford, CT. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Terrance, Anthony, and Suzanne Vinchiarello, Christopher Klingner and Robin Shultz and nine great-grandchildren, Terrance Jr., Leah and Lyle Vinchiarello, Sara and Caitlin Calabro, Zachary and Karlie Klingner and Andrew and Natalie Shultz. She is also survived by a niece Audrey Bergerman of Gaylordsville, CT and several other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Vinchiarello was predeceased by a brother, Foster Thrope and a sister, Louisa May Brew.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road, Amenia, NY with Rev. R. Kent Wilson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cardinal Hayes School, 3374 Franklin Ave, Millbrook, NY 12545. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020