Floria C. DiLullo
Fishkill - Floria (Pierini) DiLullo, 88, of Fishkill and formerly of the Bronx, passed peacefully into our Lord's hands at Lutheran Care Center on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Mrs. DiLullo was a Protestant. She had a very deep and strong faith in the Lord and enjoyed reading her bible daily. Floria volunteered over 9,000 hours at the Nifty Thrifty Shop to support the women's auxiliary at Saint Francis Hospital. She was a talented artist who enjoyed drawing and painting. She faithfully followed the UCONN women's basketball team and the New York Yankees. She was a fantastic cook and enjoyed birdwatching out her window, especially her hummingbirds. Most of all, Floria dedicated her entire life to her husband, five children and six grandchildren.
Born in Manhattan on October 5, 1931, she was the daughter of Eugenio and Assunta (Stendardi) Pierini.
Floria grew up in the Bronx where her hard work and determination paid off and earned her many prestigious awards and honors. By the end of her high school career she had skipped three grades and had graduated from high school with high honors at the age of fifteen.
On September 15, 1951 in the Bronx she married Enrico DiLullo. In 1953, Rick and Floria purchased their home in Fishkill, NY.
Floria is survived by her children, Gloria Sorci & her partner Dave Hansen of Garnerville, Denise Davis of Wappingers Falls, Sue DiLullo of Wappingers Falls, and Laurie DiLullo of Fishkill; her grandchildren: Wes Sorci (and Summer), Nicole Sorci (and Ryan), Matthew DiLullo, Lauren Ventosa & her husband Johnny, Casey Mastronardi & her husband Michael, and Amanda DiLullo-Capogna; her great-granddaughter: Lucia Floria Ventosa; and her cousin whom she considered a sister: Rosalba "Babe" Jacobs.
She was predeceased by her husband, Enrico DiLullo, on December 31, 2004 and her son Daniel E. DiLullo, on March 11, 2017.
A family statement "To the staff at Lutheran Care Center and Hudson Valley Hospice, words cannot express our gratitude for the love and compassion shown to Floria through her illness. You will always remain in our hearts and prayers. Thank you."
Calling Hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 3 at the funeral home followed by entombment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Floria's name to benefit the Fisher House Foundation and Hudson Valley Hospice.
For online tributes, you can visit Floria's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
.