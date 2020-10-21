Floyd "Sonny" H. Burger, Sr.
Hyde Park, NY - Floyd "Sonny" H. Burger Sr, 75 of Hyde Park, NY passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 19, 2020 at home. Born on June 5, 1945 in Poughkeepsie, NY he was the son of the late Wilber Brink and Mary Burger. Floyd worked for Reliable Sanitation in Poughkeepsie for 25 years and was a volunteer with the Salvation Army for 15 years. On September 21, 1991, at St. Paul's Church in Poughkeepsie, he married Sharon Cooper, who survives at home. He enjoyed fishing, watching wrestling and spending time with his family. Besides his wife, Floyd is survived by his son Floyd Burger Jr., and stepson Louis Bailey; daughter Angel Burger; sister Georgette Brink and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his stepson John Bailey and several brothers and sisters.
Visitation is Friday, October 23, 2020, 10- 11am, a service starting at 11am with Fr. Morris officiating at Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc.39 So Hamilton St Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Masks are required and COVID-19 protocols will be followed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.darrowfuneralhome.org