Poughkeepsie - Forrest L. Cousens, age 94, passed away at The Pines Nursing Home in Poughkeepsie, NY on March 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born on April 2, 1924 in East Orange, NJ, Forrest was married for 64 years to Phyllis (Barassi) Cousens, who predeceased him in 2015. Forrest graduated from Ossining High School and is an alumnus from Vassar College under the GI Bill long before the college went co-ed in 1969. He was granted that privilege from the Army to continue his education as a returning Veteran from World War II.



Forrest is survived by his daughter Patricia (Cousens) Kozak and her husband, Robert, and his son Forrest Cousens II, and his wife, Faith. His grandchildren are Blair (Kozak) Reynolds (and husband Colby), Tara (Kozak) Lindsay (and husband Andrew), Matthew Cousens, and Amie (Cousens) Fredericks (and husband Kenneth). Forrest is also survived by nine great-grandchildren who brought him great joy.



Forrest will be remembered for his drive and quest for perfection in everything he undertook whether it involved family or his devotion to his church, The Reformed Church of Poughkeepsie. There he served as a former Elder and Deacon, as well as a member of the choir for over 50 years.



Forrest proudly served his country and fought in World War II. He enlisted in the Army and served in the 75th Infantry, in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters, fighting bravely in the Battle of the Bulge which earned him the rank of Corporal upon discharge. He earned two Purple Hearts and three Battle Stars for his service. In 2017, he was asked to participate as an honored veteran in the Hudson Valley Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. where he was recognized for his service to his country.



Forrest also served his community as an Alderman for the City of Poughkeepsie and was the assistant Mayor during the Waryas and Atkinson administration in the 1950 and 60s. He also served as a County legislator and was the chairman of the Democratic County Committee. In 2016, Forrest was recognized for his service to the City of Poughkeepsie and his County by the Dutchess County Legislative Committee, receiving an official Commendation from the County.



After his education, he went on to have a 43-year successful career with IBM, retiring in 1986. Forrest loved to travel and saw much of the world traveling with a Veterans Chorus which took him to many countries throughout the world.



"Poppy," as he was known by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was loved by many and will always be remembered as a caring, thoughtful man to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.



Calling hours will be Sunday, March 24, 2-4pm at Miller Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2pm at The Poughkeepsie Reformed Church, 70 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY. Burial will be on Tuesday, March 26, 11am at the Hillside Cemetery, 1033 Oregon Road, Cortlandt Manor, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Forrest's memory to The Poughkeepsie Reformed Church (in memo section of check, please write "Organ Fund").