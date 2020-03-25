|
Fortunato A. Palumbo "Dan"
Millbrook - Fortunato A. Palumbo, "Dan", 92, of Millbrook, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born on May 6, 1927 in the Calabrian village of Pentedattilo, Italy, he was the son of the late Antonio and Consolata (Muchianese) Palumbo. Dan grew up in the Bronx, NY and he went on to attend City College of New York where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Physics. He furthered his education by attending night school at Newark College of Engineering where he earned his Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1944 to 1946.
In 1963 he married Marie Narciso and they went on to have four children. They lived in New Jersey where he worked in the government sector until his retirement. Upon retirement they moved to Dover Plains, NY. After a short illness, Marie passed away in 1978. He then focused on the development of various family businesses, including Palumbo Sand & Gravel and later Palumbo Block Company, that he started with his brother Carmine. The family business grew to include his children and nephew. In 1994 he married Lynn Silbert and moved to Millbrook NY where they celebrated 25 years together. While Dan's life was dedicated to his businesses, his greatest joy was found in his family, especially his grandchildren. He was happiest at family gatherings and celebrations, and ended every day with a glass of his favorite red wine.
Dan is survived by his wife, Lynn; his son, Tony Palumbo of Newburgh, and daughters Connie Palumbo of Wingdale, Mary Sprong and her husband Tom of Roxbury, CT and Daniela Labodycz and her husband Brian of Southwick, MA as well as 9 grandchildren Daniel, Jillian, Michael, Rachael, Nicholas, Sara, Anna, Lucy and Marie. He is predeceased by his brother Carmine Palumbo and sister Angelina DeFeo.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice 374 Violet Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 www.hvhospice.org. If you would like to leave an online condolence, please visit www.HudsonValleyFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020