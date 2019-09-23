|
|
Frances Ann Parker
Wappingers Falls - Frances Ann Parker, a resident of Wappingers Falls entered into rest Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. She was 76.
Daughter of the late Frank and Anna Bruno Pietropolo, she was born April 2, 1943. She married the love of her life, Gary W. Parker on September 5, 1964 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie; they remained happily married for 42 years until his death on December 13, 2006.
Prior to her retirement, Fran worked as an X-Ray Technician at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie. She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Wappingers Falls. She was also a member of the New Hamburg Yacht Club and the VBH Retirees Lunch Club.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracy McGregor and her husband, Scott of Highland Mills; her son, Michael Parker and his wife, Sandy of Wappingers Falls; her grandchildren, Samantha McGregor and Brandon McGregor and Dylan Parker and Emily Parker; her brother, Frank Pietropolo and his wife, Paula of Chelsea; her brother-in-law, Lee Parker and his wife, Sharon of North Carolina; her sister-in-law, Lynne Parker Schopf and her husband, Rick of Pennsylvania; several nieces and nephews; as well as numerous friends.
Family will receive their friends on Tuesday, September 24 from 4-8 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls. 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Clinton Street in Wappingers Falls. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wappingers Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Fran's name to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
For directions to the funeral home or to send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 23, 2019