Services
Allen Funeral Home
3270 Franklin Ave.
Millbrook, NY 12545
845-677-9611
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Millbrook, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Connolly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Connolly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Connolly Obituary
Frances Connolly

Millbrook -

Frances Connolly, of Millbrook, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Lutheran Care Center. She was born in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, CA, and later moved to New York where she married her husband, Barney Connolly.

Frances is survived by her husband, several nieces and nephews and predeceased by her brothers, Carlos, Edgar and Gerardo and sisters, Aminta and Eloisa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from St. Joseph's Church in Millbrook at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, 3270 Franklin Ave., Millbrook, NY 12545. For directions please visit www.HudsonValleyFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -