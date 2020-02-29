|
|
Frances Connolly
Millbrook -
Frances Connolly, of Millbrook, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Lutheran Care Center. She was born in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, CA, and later moved to New York where she married her husband, Barney Connolly.
Frances is survived by her husband, several nieces and nephews and predeceased by her brothers, Carlos, Edgar and Gerardo and sisters, Aminta and Eloisa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from St. Joseph's Church in Millbrook at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, 3270 Franklin Ave., Millbrook, NY 12545. For directions please visit www.HudsonValleyFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020