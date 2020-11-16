Frances Goulding
Poughkeepsie - Frances M. Goulding, a local area resident since 1966 and formerly of White Plains and Brooklyn, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Community at Brookemeade in Rhinebeck with her family by her side. She was 95.
She was born in Brooklyn on November 19, 1924 to the late Vincenzo and Vincenza (Quaglia) Leonardis. After losing both of her parents as a young child, Frances formed a special lifelong bond with her brothers and sisters.
She was a devout Catholic of deep faith. As a young woman, Frances became a member of Sodality of Our Lady, an association dedicated to the reverence of the Blessed Mother. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Martin de Porres Church in Poughkeepsie, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Ladies' Guild. For many years, she worked in the food service and manufacturing departments at I.B.M., retiring in 1990. An accomplished seamstress, Frances used her talent to benefit her community, church, family, and friends. She will be remembered as a remarkably strong woman who overcame many adversities throughout her lifetime, including her victory over breast cancer 35 years ago.
On June 14, 1952, she married Ronald J. Goulding at Our Lady of Assumption Church in White Plains. After nearly 62 years of marriage, Ronald entered into eternal rest on March 24, 2014.
Survivors include her daughter, Dr. Virginia Johnson & her husband Glen of Drexel Hill, PA; her daughter, Janet Streifel & her husband Dr. Robert Streifel of Puyallup, WA; her daughter, Elizabeth Goulding of Locust Valley, NY; her daughter, Margaret Qatani & her husband Marty of Hyde Park; her son, Ronald Goulding of Phoenixville, PA; her grandchildren, Tony & Andrei Johnson, Drs. Amber & Benjamin (Allix) Streifel, Danielle, Corey (Anita), Jeffrey & Stefanie Tag, Christian, Bridget & Evan Qatani, and Daniel & Charles Goulding; her great-granddaughter, Briella; her sister, Marie Calandra & her husband Sal; her brother-in-law, Frank Presti as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives & friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Frances was also predeceased by her brothers, Albert Leonardis, Jack Leonardi, and Frank Aurrichio as well as her sister, Lucy Presti.
The family would like to offer their deepest gratitude to the staff and residents of the Community at Brookmeade where Frances called home for the past few years. She made many friends and was well cared for and loved. In recognition of this, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Brookmeade Community Foundation (with attention to New Day Program) by visiting www.brookmeadecommunity.org/donate
or by mailing to 46 Brookmeade Drive, Rhinebeck, NY 12572. All donations will be contributed to the facility's activities and music programs to help enrich the lives of residents.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18 at St. Martin de Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in White Plains. PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distancing and face masks will be required and capacity may be limited. All attendees should be prepared for potential extended waiting periods.
