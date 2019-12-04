|
|
Frances Liotta
MILLBROOK - Frances Liotta, 95, a 46 year resident of Clinton Corners, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She lived her last months at The Fountains in Millbrook.
On September 30, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY, Frances married Paul Liotta. Mr. Liotta died on March 1, 1991.
Frances was a lifelong member of the Forever Young Club and because she loved to travel was head of the Travel Committee for many years. She also was a proud member of the Grange.
She is survived by her two daughters; Catherine Nuzzi and her husband Robert of Brookfield, CT and Julianna Cody of Bellerose, NY; six grandchildren, Robert Nuzzi, Marie Nuzzi Tavella, and her husband John, Christopher Nuzzi, Matthew Cody, Michael Cody and Andrew Cody; 5 great grandchildren, Jake Cody, Carly Cody, Violet Tavella, Daisy Tavella and Dahlia Tavella. Frances was predeceased by her daughter Lt. Col. Paula Liotta on November 18, 2004
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6 from 1 - 5 pm at Allen Funeral Home, 3270 Franklin Ave., Millbrook. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, December 7 at 10 am from St. Joseph's Church, Millbrook. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bangall, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019