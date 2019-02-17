|
Frances Lucy (Cavaliere) Printz
Fishkill - Frances Lucy Cavaliere was born on March 23, 1932 in the Bronx, to parents Michael Felix Cavaliere and Carolina Enea. Fran was her parents' only child. Her dad was a butcher and her mom a seamstress. She married Leonard Giglio with whom she had two sons. Leonard died of complications of arthritis and nine years later Fran was remarried to Irving "Sonny" Printz. After 14 years of marriage, and again widowed, Fran lived out her years traveling between Fishkill, New York and California, until she moved full time to California in 2014 and lived in a lovely Italian Village designed for seniors.
Fran enjoyed opera and had a life-long love of all things Wizard of Oz. She also loved anything pink and sparkly - if it had bling, Fran liked it. She especially lit up in the presence of dogs and children. She said, if she had life to live over again, she would be a kindergarten teacher.
Fran is survived by sons Jeffrey, Escondido, CA and Michael (Joyce Grishman), Poughquag, NY. Grandchildren include Brian Giglio (Trisha Pearson), Jennifer (Luke Corby), and Kimberly (Steven Gasper, deceased); great grandchildren Victoria Gasper and April Corby.
Interment will be at Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, New York. A celebration of life will be held in New York in the springtime. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fran's name to Alzheimer's San Diego www.alzsd.org or Retrievers & Friends of Southern California
www.retrieversandfriends.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 17, 2019