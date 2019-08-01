|
|
Frances M. Brown
Beacon, NY - Frances M. Brown, 87, a life-long Beacon resident, passed away on July 30, 2019. She was born in Beacon on January 22, 1932, daughter of the late Joseph & Minnie (Ager) Podloski.
On August 7, 1964, she married Lewis M. Brown Jr., who predeceased her 19-years to the day of her death on July 30, 2000.
Frances worked as a seamstress for 50-years at Beacon Looms, until retiring in 1996. She was an avid NY Mets fan, always inquiring about the score. She enjoyed bingo, and you knew never to bother her during her cooking & game shows.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Luann Brown of Beacon; her grandchildren: Amy (Derek) Decker, Jamie Brown, Jason (Julie) Thomas, Keith (Jessica) Thomas and William Palmateer; She is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren: Angeleah and Logan Decker, Jason Thomas Jr., and Jayden. Her sister and brother also survive her: Joan (John) Pagliaro and Joseph (Joan) Podloski; and numerous nieces & nephews, to whom she was known as 'Aunt Doe'.
Along with her husband, she was also predeceased by her son David Thomas on March 10, 2016; and her brother and sister-in-law: George & Rosemary Podloski.
Her Family will receive friends on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4-8 pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 11am, Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Church, 31 Willow Street, Beacon, followed by interment at St. Joachim Cemetery, Washington Avenue, Beacon.
To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.libbyfuneralhome.com. The family would appreciate memorial donations to be mailed to them at 26 Center St., Beacon, NY 12508
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 1, 2019