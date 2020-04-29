Resources
1937 - 2020
Wappingers Falls - Frances M. Conforti, 82, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center.

She was born in Manhattan October 14, 1937, the daughter of Anthony Scalia and Anna Buttacavoli. Mrs. Conforti was employed as an Administrative assistant to the chief of staff at the V.A. Hospital in Montrose until her retirement. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter J. Conforti in 2002.

Surviving are her daughters, Francie Kear (Kenny) of Wappingers Falls, Teresa Bender(Mike) of Longs, S.C., grandchildren, Donny Stretz(Amanda) of Tulsa, OK, Anthony Stretz of Wappingers Falls, Great grandchildren, Macee and Ava, Sisters, Ann Scalia of Chicago, Ill., and Olga Daugherty, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Angela Verga.

Private services will be held at graveside at St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes or . Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
