Services
Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
(845) 691-2281
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church
Highland, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Saitta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances M. Saitta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances M. Saitta Obituary
Frances M. Saitta

Highland - Frances passed away on August 16, 2019 at 89 years old. She was the daughter of Eleanor and Joseph Pezzo of Highland, NY, and one of 9 siblings. Frances was predeceased by her husband Vincent Saitta, sisters Mary Greenstone, Carmela Lupo and Lena Cifone, and brothers Frank Pezzo, Maurice Pezzo and Anthony Pezzo. She is survived by her children Pasquale Saitta and Christina Saitta of Highland; and Joseph Saitta, wife Pamela and granddaughters Victoria and Alycen of Bordentown,NJ; and sisters Rose Miniaci and Jean Suto of Highland, and sister-in-law Virginia Fenwick of Hyde Park, NY and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

She was known for her kindness and friendliness, and always had the less-fortunate in her thoughts.

She grew up in a large Italian family, and worked for IBM before raising her children. She kept busy in her golden years by working in a preschool and as a home health aide, and currently as an escort for the elderly at Valley Vista of Highland.

She was a lifelong member of St Augustine Church, and participated many years with the Highland Seniors and other volunteer organizations.

She loved cooking Italian dishes like eggplant meatballs and pizza, and passed on the fun of baking desserts to her nieces, children and grandchildren.

She cared for her many pets over the years, was inspired by Guidepost stories, and enjoyed her vegetable gardens and trips to the casinos.

Calling hours are Tuesday, August 20th, from 4-8 pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 21st, 10:00 am at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Highland.

Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.

For directions or to send the family an online condolence or sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now