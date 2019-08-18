|
Frances M. Saitta
Highland - Frances passed away on August 16, 2019 at 89 years old. She was the daughter of Eleanor and Joseph Pezzo of Highland, NY, and one of 9 siblings. Frances was predeceased by her husband Vincent Saitta, sisters Mary Greenstone, Carmela Lupo and Lena Cifone, and brothers Frank Pezzo, Maurice Pezzo and Anthony Pezzo. She is survived by her children Pasquale Saitta and Christina Saitta of Highland; and Joseph Saitta, wife Pamela and granddaughters Victoria and Alycen of Bordentown,NJ; and sisters Rose Miniaci and Jean Suto of Highland, and sister-in-law Virginia Fenwick of Hyde Park, NY and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.
She was known for her kindness and friendliness, and always had the less-fortunate in her thoughts.
She grew up in a large Italian family, and worked for IBM before raising her children. She kept busy in her golden years by working in a preschool and as a home health aide, and currently as an escort for the elderly at Valley Vista of Highland.
She was a lifelong member of St Augustine Church, and participated many years with the Highland Seniors and other volunteer organizations.
She loved cooking Italian dishes like eggplant meatballs and pizza, and passed on the fun of baking desserts to her nieces, children and grandchildren.
She cared for her many pets over the years, was inspired by Guidepost stories, and enjoyed her vegetable gardens and trips to the casinos.
Calling hours are Tuesday, August 20th, from 4-8 pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St. Highland, NY 12528.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 21st, 10:00 am at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church in Highland.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 18, 2019