Clinton Corners - Frances Louise "aka Alice" Mellor, 92, formerly of Newburgh and Beacon, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020 surrounded by her friends, Patty and Sandy.

Born in Beacon on March 8, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Julia (Movart) Kimbark. Frances had been employed as a Secretary with Texaco Research in Beacon, and had been the owner and operator of the Charlotte Grove Trailer Park in Hopewell Junction. She enjoyed raising and training dogs, gardening and birds. She loved parties by the pool and watching Owen swim, and all the gourmet cooking that was done by her friends.

Frances married Fred H. Mellor in 1946 at St. Luke's Church in Beacon. He predeceased her on January 12, 1996. She is survived by her friends, Patty Heins, Sandy Taylor, Debbie Calahan Yvonne Ells, and Glenn Schwarze; and her beloved dogs, Lexi, Lauren and Kalvin.

Services will be private at this time. There will be a burial service in the future at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA. Please visit Frances' Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
