Frances Roach
Red Hook - Frances B. Roach, 82, a longtime resident of Red Hook, NY, passed away on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019 at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, NY.
Born on December 31, 1936, in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Anna (Vanyo) Dopirak. Fran married Leo M. Roach, Jr on August 27, 1955 in Church of the Epiphany in Philadelphia, PA. He survives at home in Red Hook.
Fran was a longtime communicant of St. Christopher's Church in Red Hook and active with Birthright of Dutchess County.
In addition to her loving husband of 64 years, she is survived by her children, Leo M. Roach of Red Hook, NY, Teresa (Jeff) Ackerly of Fayetteville, GA, Karen (Allan) Thayer of Fredericksburg, VA, and Sharon (Harold) Sanger of Red Hook, NY; a brother, Steve Dopirak of Fayetteville, GA; a sister, Pauline Adams of Philadelphia, PA; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; along with numerous extended family and friends.
Twelve siblings predeceased her.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Red Hook on Monday, November 4th, 2019 from 3-6.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Christopher's Church, Red Hook, NY. Burial will be at St. Sylvia's Cemetery, Tivoli.
Memorial donations may be made in Frances's memory to the Food for the Poor at foodforthepoor.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019