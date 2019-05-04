|
|
In Loving Memory of
Anthony Thomas Dalbo, Sr.
06/26/1972- 05/03/2015
I thought as time moves on things would get better and not to focus on your passing, but it's still like yesterday. I look at your children, Jolene and Anthony, Jr. happy and sad at the same time! I know they say life goes on but I am still trying to figure out how it can go on with your son missing from it! My precious Son was cheated not to be able to raise his children and see them grow! I know you're their angel but to not be able to touch them or feel them hurts. Thank you Anthony for them and for always watching them! You will be in my life forever no matter what.
Love,
Mom & Dad
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 4, 2019