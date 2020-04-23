|
Francesca Nicole Dosio
Poughkeepsie - Francesca Nicole Dosio, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 16th, 2020 in Poughkeepsie, NY.
She was the beloved daughter of Gayle J. Dosio and Francis X. Dosio.
She is survived by her brother, Michael Gerth, her brother and sister-in-law, Bryan and Marisol Gerth, her sisters Rebecca Dosio and Angie Dosio Hait, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She attended Arlington High School.
Francesca had a gentle spirit and fun-loving personality. She greeted all people that crossed her path with her big, infectious smile. She touched so many lives in many ways, and will be greatly missed by friends, family, and coworkers.
Francesca was an avid dog lover and adored her two dogs, Leo and Biggie, whom brought her great joy and happiness. She loved to travel and to be outdoors, whether it was going on a hike with beautiful scenery, or on a vacation to the beach. Francesca's caring heart and amazing laugh will never be forgotten.
Our beautiful Francesca would want the people whose lives she touched to seize the day not with sorrow, but with joy and laughter.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be sent to the Dutchess County ASPCA, 636 Violet Ave, Hyde Park, NY 12538,(www.dcspca.org)
Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, memorial service arrangements will be announced at a later date, when the situation permits.
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020