Francesco J. "Frank" Buono
1926 - 2020
Wappingers Falls - Francesco J. "Frank" Buono, passed away in the early morning of Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was 94.

Son of the late Joseph and Anna Martucci Buono, he was also predeceased by his wife of sixty-four years, Filomena "Fanny"; his sister, Domenica "Della" both in 2015; his aunt, Angelina D'Emilia; his nephew, Vincent in 2019; and most recently his niece, Rita in 2020.

Frank was born in Brooklyn and later moved to the Bronx where he married Fanny and raised a family. He was drafted into the Army in 1944 during World War II. Frank worked for the New York City Department of Parks until his retirement. Frank and Fanny moved to Wappingers Falls in 2001. They loved living in the Hudson Valley where they made many new friends during their retirement years. Frank "Pop", as he became known as, loved being with his family more than anything else. However, he did enjoy frequent trips to the casino. He was a very generous man and would share all he had. His life stories and experiences will forever be etched in our memories. Although Frank did not have Covid, we feel he died because of Covid. This past year took so much out of him. Isolation is not easy for an older person. Frank will always be remembered as a wonderful father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend.

Survivors include his sons, Joseph and his wife, Eileen and John and his wife, Mary; his grandchildren, Joseph Frank, Esq., Jessica Leigh, Anthony and wife, Kaylee, Dominic, and Anna Rose and husband, Dan; his great-granddaughter, Gianna; as well as his nieces and nephews, Peter, Lee, Diane and Dennis, Lorraine, Peter and Patti, Erica and Ernie, Victoria, Valerie, Matthew and Liz.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the family plot in St. Raymond's Cemetery in the Bronx.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Burke and staff at the Vassar Wound Care Center, Dr. Feldman, Kidney Specialist, Wingate at Dutchess and all the many medical professionals who helped keep Frank healthy and independent against all odds.

To send a personal condolence or for directions, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
