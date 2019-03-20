|
|
Francesco Polumbo
Marlboro - Francesco Palumbo a long time resident of Marlboro, NY, passed away on Monday March 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was 79, born June 1st 1939 in Naples, Italy. Son of Giuseppe and Maria (Di Meglio) Palumbo.
Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years Tina (Mazzella) Palumbo, sons: Joseph Palumbo and wife Mayra of Lansdale, PA; John Palumbo and wife Christine of Modena, NY; and one daughter Maria Palumbo of Queens, NY; 4 loving grandchildren; Daniella, Ariana, Francesco and Francesca. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Siblings; Sisters Luisa and Assunda both from Naples Italy and brothers Salvatore and Vincenzo also from Naples, Italy. He was pre-deceased by his parents and by brothers Emilio and Luigi.
Francesco immigrated to the US in his early twenties and quickly learned the restaurant business. He was a local restaurateur spending many hours running the kitchens of his own eateries and after retiring continued to spend his time cooking italian cuisine at other local restaurants. In his spare time you could find him in his prized garden tending to his vegetables. He will be greatly missed by both friends and family.
Calling hours will be held on Friday from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday morning at 10am at St. Mary's Church Marlboro, NY.
Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery Lattintown road, Marlboro.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Francesco's name to St. Mary's Church P.O. Box 730 Marlboro, NY 12542.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019