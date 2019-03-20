Services
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
(845) 236-4300
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
1290 Route 9W
Marlboro, NY 12542
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Marlboro, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Francesco Polumbo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francesco Polumbo


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Francesco Polumbo Obituary
Francesco Polumbo

Marlboro - Francesco Palumbo a long time resident of Marlboro, NY, passed away on Monday March 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was 79, born June 1st 1939 in Naples, Italy. Son of Giuseppe and Maria (Di Meglio) Palumbo.

Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years Tina (Mazzella) Palumbo, sons: Joseph Palumbo and wife Mayra of Lansdale, PA; John Palumbo and wife Christine of Modena, NY; and one daughter Maria Palumbo of Queens, NY; 4 loving grandchildren; Daniella, Ariana, Francesco and Francesca. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Siblings; Sisters Luisa and Assunda both from Naples Italy and brothers Salvatore and Vincenzo also from Naples, Italy. He was pre-deceased by his parents and by brothers Emilio and Luigi.

Francesco immigrated to the US in his early twenties and quickly learned the restaurant business. He was a local restaurateur spending many hours running the kitchens of his own eateries and after retiring continued to spend his time cooking italian cuisine at other local restaurants. In his spare time you could find him in his prized garden tending to his vegetables. He will be greatly missed by both friends and family.

Calling hours will be held on Friday from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday morning at 10am at St. Mary's Church Marlboro, NY.

Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery Lattintown road, Marlboro.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Francesco's name to St. Mary's Church P.O. Box 730 Marlboro, NY 12542.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.

(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now