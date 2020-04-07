Services
Bates & Anderson-Redmond & Keeler Funeral Home
110 Geeen St
Hudson, NY 12534
(518) 828-3371
Francis Cook


1925 - 2020
Francis Cook Obituary
Francis Cook

Rhinebeck, NY - MR. FRANCIS COOK, 95, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Meadows at Brookmeade nursing home facility in Rhinebeck, New York. He is survived by grandchildren Dawn Edwards and fiancée James Mello, Marcy Pectle and husband Christopher, Gina Marafioti, Michael Marafioti and wife Rebecca; great grandchildren Autumn, Madylan, Michael, Charlotte and Jonathan; William, Richard and Gary Alexander; Ann Jeck's family - Debra Macon and husband Steven, Teddi Averin, Russell Jeck and wife Barbarann Tantillo, Paula Jeck, Amy Michaels and husband Kevin, and Ann's brother, Jerry Van Duzer.

Mr. Cook was pre-deceased by wife Dorothy (Baisley) Cook, partner Ann Jeck, brother Russell, daughter Phyllis Marafioti and son Bruce William Alexander.

Born on January 26, 1925 in Maybrook, New York to George and Ella B. (Schoonmaker) Cook, Frank was a long time resident of Livingston, New York. He served in the Army during WWII, having been stationed in the Persian Gulf. After returning home, he met and married Dorothy Baisley. Married for 40 years, he cared for his wife lovingly and loyally throughout her life.

Mr. Cook was employed at the Wappingers Central School District most of his life as a bus driver and custodian. He was known lovingly as "Cookie". Mr. Cook is remembered as a good man, willing to lend a hand, and offer a kind word, a smile and a wave hello. He enjoyed travelling, a good game of checkers, walks, gospel and international music, and fishing with his grandchildren. Frank and his wife Dorothy, affectionately known as "Nanny and Pop", supported, loved and dedicated their lives to looking after their family, and especially their grandchildren. Together again in Heaven, they share a plot in the Germantown Cemetery.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the woundedwarriorproject.org

To sign the online register, please visit batesanderson.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
