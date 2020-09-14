1/1
Francis Cook
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Francis Cook

Mr. Francis Cook, 95, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Meadows at Brookmeade nursing home facility in Rhinebeck, New York. He is survived by grandchildren Dawn Edwards and fiancée James Mello, Marcy Pectle and husband Christopher, Gina Marafioti, Michael Marafioti and wife Rebecca; great-grandchildren Autumn, Madylan, Michael, Charlotte and Jonathan; William, Richard and Gary Alexander; Ann Jeck's family - Debra Macon and husband Steven, Teddi Averin, Russell Jeck and wife Barbarann Tantillo, Paula Jeck, Amy Michaels and husband Kevin, and Ann's brother, Jerry Van Duzer.

Mr. Cook was pre-deceased by wife Dorothy (Baisley) Cook, partner Ann Jeck, brother Russell, daughter Phyllis Marafioti and son Bruce William Alexander.

Born on January 26, 1925, in Maybrook, New York to George and Ella B. (Schoonmaker) Cook, Frank was a long time resident of Livingston, New York. He served in the Army during WWII, having been stationed in the Persian Gulf. After returning home, he met and married Dorothy Baisley. Married for 40 years, he cared for his wife lovingly and loyally throughout her life.

Mr. Cook was employed at the Wappingers Central School District most of his life as a bus driver and custodian. He was known lovingly as "Cookie". Mr. Cook is remembered as a good man, willing to lend a hand, and offer a kind word, a smile and a wave hello. He enjoyed travelling, a good game of checkers, walks, gospel and international music, and fishing with his grandchildren. Frank and his wife Dorothy, affectionately known as "Nanny and Pop", supported, loved and dedicated their lives to looking after their family, and especially their grandchildren. Together again in Heaven, they share a plot in the Germantown Cemetery.

Graveside services in the Germantown Reformed Church Cemetery will be Saturday, September 19, at 1:00 pm. A gathering with refreshments and fellowship will immediately follow at 13 Pine St. Livingston, NY.

Memorial donations may be made to the woundedwarriorproject.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial Gathering
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Germantown Reformed Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bates & Anderson-Redmond & Keeler Funeral Home
110 Geeen St
Hudson, NY 12534
(518) 828-3371
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bates & Anderson-Redmond & Keeler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved