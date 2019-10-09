|
Francis (Frank) Dunlavey, Sr.
Rhinebeck - Francis (Frank) Dunlavey Sr., 90, passed away on October 6, 2019 at the Baptist Home at Brookmeade, Rhinebeck, NY.
Frank was born on May 7, 1929 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Thomas and Blanche (Houghtaling) Dunlavey and was raised in Verbank, NY. He served in the artillery unit of the U.S Army at the 38th parallel during the Korean War.
On July 4,1953 he married Barbara Hanlon of Stanfordville. They raised 3 sons together while Frank worked as a carpenter and for several years ran his own saw filing business. The family lived in Stanfordville, NY and then in Verbank, NY. Frank and Barbara spent their retirement years in Millerton, NY. Frank's hobbies included hunting, fishing, and antique clock repair.
In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by his sons, Jeff Dunlavey and his wife Christina of Millerton, Frank Dunlavey, Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Red Hook, and Scott Dunlavey and his wife Jeanne Lanahan of Verbank. He is also survived by a sister Margaret (Peggy) DeMeers of Hyde Park, 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, John Edward Dunlavey and a sister, Claire Straley.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Peck & Peck Funeral Home, Pine Plains, NY. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Stanfordville, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to the Brookmeade Community Foundation, 46 Brookmeade Drive, Rhinebeck, NY 12572. http://www.brookmeadecommunity.org/donate .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019