Poughkeepsie, New York - Francis J. Young, Poughkeepsie, NY, a retired IBM and General Electric employee, died May 18, 2019. He was 99 years old.



The son of Hugh A. and Mary Young, he was born April 28, 1920 in Schenectady. NY. Mr. Young was a World War II Veteran and served with the 6th Marine Division in Okinawa and China. He was a retired Project Manager for General Electric and a retired Advisory Engineer for IBM.



Survivors include a wife of 77 years, Tilly C. Young, at home; two daughters, Gayle A. Brower and husband Peter, Pleasant Valley, NY; Karen A. Wilson and husband Charles Wilson, Poughkeepsie, NY; five Grandchildren; Chance Caswell and wife Joanne, Charles Wilson Jr., and Traci Mulligan, Poughkeepsie, NY; Jessica Millard and husband Ryan, Hyde Park, NY; Lisa Petrella, Maryland, and Renee Davis and husband Ken, Poughkeepsie, NY; six Great Grandchildren and three Great Great Grandchildren. Francis was predeceased by a son, Dennis F. Young.



Francis was a member of Arlington American Legion, Post #1302 and a communicant of St. Stanislaus Church, Please Valley, NY.



There will be no visitation hours.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday May 22, 2019 at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home in Poughkeepsie, NY.



Military burial will be at Saint Peter's Cemetery, Salt Point Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com