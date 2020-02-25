|
|
Francis Kolarik
PLEASANT VALLEY - Francis (Frank) Xaxier Kolarik, 80, of Pleasant Valley, NY, passed away on February 23, 2020, at Vassar Brothers Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones.
Frank was born in NY, New York, on November 20th, 1939. His parents were Francis Kolarik and Anna Klish-Kolarik. He grew up in Poughkeepsie, NY, was a graduate of St. Peter's Elementary School, St. Patrick's Catholic High School in Newburgh, and he received his Bachelor Degree from Marist College. Frank served in the United States Army from 1963-1969 at Ft. Polk, LA.
Frank met and married Helen Meighan on June 3rd, 1967, at Holy Trinity Church, in Poughkeepsie. He and Helen had two children together; Francis J. Kolarik and Michele Kolarik-Hayes. They were happily married for 50 years until Helen's
passing, in 2017. Frank worked for the Dutchess County Department of Social Services for over 30 years. He was a devoted Catholic and attended church at St. Stanislaus Kostka, in Pleasant Valley, where he taught in the Religious Ed Program. He was also a Lecter, a Eucharistic Minister, and was very involved with the Knights of Columbus, where he served as a Grand Knight. He was an avid reader, enjoyed puzzles, and enjoyed family dinners on Sunday with a good Pinochle card game to follow.
Frank is survived by his daughter Michele and her husband Jim, their children Tristan and Nicole, his son Frank and his wife Marcy, and their children Chelsea and Kristen. He was predeceased by his brother, Peter Kolarik, and his wife, Helen Kolarik.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 pm at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 10 am at St. Stanislaus Church, 1590 Main St., Pleasant Valley. Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
Memorial donations may be made in Frank's memory to St. Stanislaus Church.
For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020