Fr. Francis Majewski, OFM Cap.
Beacon - Fr. Francis Majewski OFM Cap., died peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020 at St. Lawrence Friary where he was living for the past several years.
Born in Poland on November 10, 1928 he spent his younger years in refugee camps along with his parents and only brother, Casimir, for the duration of World War II. He began his studies for the priesthood in South Africa and was ordained a Capuchin priest in Canada in 1964. From there he served in several parishes, the most recent being Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Passaic, New Jersey. Due to health issues, Fr. Francis was assigned to St. Lawrence Friary, Beacon, NY in 2013.
He is survived by nephew Jan Majewski (married to Karen Altieri) of Largo, FL; niece Sonia Dudek of Milford, CT; niece Dominique Millard (married to James Millard) of Palm City, FL and nephew Peter Majewski (married to Kirsten Carbone) of Ivoryton, CT.
A private wake service will be held at the Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey on Saturday, May 30. Burial will take place at the St. Lawrence Friary cemetery following the wake service. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial will not be held at this time.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2020.