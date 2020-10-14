Francis Olivet
Fishkill - Francis X. Olivet, 98, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020 at Wingate at Dutchess.
Born on June 4, 1922 in New York City, Francis was the son of Salvatore and Antonette (Manzione) Olivet. He proudly served our country in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. After the war, he joined the New York City Police Department for 25 years. Upon his retirement, he spent 20 years at IBM Corp as a company chauffer for the IBM Executives.
On October 10, 1948 in the Bronx, Francis married Marie Cordovano who predeceased him on January 4, 2020. They resided in Dutchess County for over 50 years, and they also enjoyed 30 years as snowbirds in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Francis is survived by his children and their spouses, Vincent and Linda Olivet, Matthew and Deborah Olivet, Laura Olivet, John and Debra Olivet; his grandchildren, Salvatore and Andrea Olivet, Alexandra and Kristen DeNucci; and his great-grandchildren, Jaiden Johnson and Arabella DiNucci.
Due to the current COVID restrictions, the calling hours and service will be private. Interment will be in St. Denis Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
