Francis Paul "Frank" Stabile III
Red Hook - Francis Paul "Frank" Stabile, III, 49, of Red Hook and a longtime former resident of Palenville, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Born on May 9, 1971, in Catskill, NY, he is the son of Eileen (Cunningham) Stabile and Francis Paul Stabile, Jr. of Palenville, NY.
Frank was a graduate of SUNY Oswego—Class of 1993. On January 8, 1996, he entered the New York State Police and rose to the rank of Senior Investigator in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. He also served as the Criminal Squad Supervisor for the New York County and King County District Attorney's Offices as well as a Federal Drug Enforcement Agent Supervisor in the New York Field Office. He retired from the New York State Police in January 2019.
In addition to devoting his life to public service, Frank enjoyed playing percussions for the New York State Police Pipes & Drums Band, the Tarrytown Vets Senior Drum & Bugle Corps, and the Columbia & District Pipe Band. But most important to him was spending time with his family.
On April 17, 2010, Frank married Marcella Irwin, who survives him, along with his two children, Adrianna, & Francis D. Stabile, in Red Hook, NY.
In addition, he is survived by his loving parents, his sisters, Susan Stabile (Raffaele Montuoro) and Bonnie Taylor (George Taylor); his nephews, Logan Worth and Justin Worth, and niece Samantha Taylor; his uncle, Robert Stabile (Margie Stabile); his cousins, Kerri Stabile (Mike Sarraino), Cheryl Toole (Mike Toole) and their daughter Avery Toole, and Jennifer Stabile (Mark Wanzer); and his godmother, Joan Clark.
Due to current health restrictions, visitation will be private. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 26th, 2020 at 11AM at the Palenville Cemetery, Palenville, NY.
Donations may be made in Frank's memory to the Blue H.E.L.P. charitable organization.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes, 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020