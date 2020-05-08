|
Francis Studer
Poughkeepsie - Francis X. Studer (Fran/Frank), a lifelong resident of the town of Poughkeepsie, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Renaissance Rehabilitation Center in Staatsburg, NY. He was 86.
Mr. Studer, born on September 28, 1933, was a beloved and well-known member of the Poughkeepsie area, having graduated from Poughkeepsie High School in 1951. He was the chairman of his high school reunion committee, recently celebrating a reunion with classmates just a few years ago.
He started his professional career at Merchants Bank immediately after graduating from high school, and worked there through its many transitions from Dutchess Bank, Bank of New York, and now Chase Bank, until his retirement in 1993.
In retirement, he worked with the Hudson Valley Philharmonic and Friends of the Hudson Valley. From 1997 to 2015, Fran was controller/bookkeeper for Studer Design Associates in Ridgefield, CT.
Frank established many of his professional and personal relationships through his numerous dealings with the commercial enterprises that did business with the bank. His sharp memory and personable nature made him a favorite of the customers that frequented the bank, as well as all the employees with whom he worked.
He served as a corporal in the US Army during the Korean conflict from 1953 to 1955, in the Signal Corp, where he ran the NCO club.
He married his sweetheart, Marilynn Jane Connell, on April 4, 1959, at Holy Trinity Church in Poughkeepsie. They spent 61 inseparable years of married life in the Poughkeepsie area, and raised four children: Paul Studer (pre-deceased 2002) and his wife Lori; Craig Studer and his ex-wife Susan Thompson; Tracy Golding and her husband Jim; Karen Osterhoudt and husband Michael. He is loved by all his family, including eight grandchildren: Julia Osterhoudt, Melanie Studer, Andrew and wife Aly Golding, Alexandria Osterhoudt, Bryan and wife Katelyn Golding (and great grandchild Anica), Jessica Osterhoudt, Chatham Studer, and Bailey Studer, as well as his brother, Jack Studer and wife Gloria, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Fran was pre-deceased by his siblings: Helen Detmer, Eleanor Messina, and Joseph Studer.
He was an active member of his community, as a CYO boy's and girls' basketball coach and junior bowling coach. Fran's greatest joy was spending time with his family and he never hesitated getting involved. He was a member for over 20 years of the local bowling association, the Dutchess-Putnam Counties Bowling Association (now Hudson Valley USBC), serving as a Director, Secretary, and Treasurer. He also served as secretary for over 20 years, for one of the longest running bowling leagues in Dutchess County, the National league at Hoe Bowl Country Lanes. He was ultimately inducted into the Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 1993 for his outstanding service. His love of bowling was such that he continued until his 84th birthday, bowling for over 60 years, and was appreciated for his dedication and support of the sport.
He was also a member of the Poughkeepsie Elks Lodge #275, and a parishioner of St. Martin De Porres Church in Poughkeepsie.
Due to the Covid-19 public health guidelines, calling hours are private and at the convenience of the family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date at St. Martin de Porres Church, Poughkeepsie. Cremation took place at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Hudson Valley Chapter of the . Arrangements are by Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte 9, Hyde Park, NY. To leave online condolences and memories, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020