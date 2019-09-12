|
Frank A. Palmatier
Highland, NY - Frank A Palmatier , 67, a lifelong resident of Highland , passed peacefully on September 10 2019 with his children by his side. He was the son of the late Ralph Palmatier and Irene Palmatier ( Speedling ) and one of fourteen siblings with many nieces and nephews.
Frank is survived by his children Matt McCarthy and Wife Mallory McCarthy and Jacqueline Hasbrouck and husband Edward Hasbrouck and predeceased son Frank A.E Palmatier . His grandchildren Alanah Moccio, Edward Hasbrouck, Keegan McCarthy, Remington McCarthy and Jeremiah Hasbrouck .
Frank was an amazing father and a hard worker. He retired from Highland central school district in 2007 after 33 years as a custodian. He loved putting around town in his pick up truck and chatting away at the local diner. He was a loving grandfather and all around big hearted man .
Calling hours will be held Friday, September 13th from 4pm-7pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St., Highland, NY 12528. A prayer will take place at 6:45 pm during the calling hours. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For directions, online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 12, 2019