|
|
Frank A. Post
Hopewell Junction - Frank A. Post, AKA Butch, a longtime area resident, passed away on March 5, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was 74 years old.
Frank was born in New Rochelle on January 24, 1946 the son of the late Frank and Carmen Loftus Post. Frank proudly served in the U.S. Navy and also the Seabees. He had retired from the Wappinger Central School District as a mechanic. On June 17, 1967 he married the love of his life, the former Claudia Borjeson. Claudia survives at home.
Frank was an active and dedicated member of the East Fishkill Fire Department where he was a member of both the Wiccopee and Hillside Lake stations. He was also a member of the Hughsonville Fire Department. Frank was an honorary member of the Protection Engine Co. #1 in the Village of Fishkill.
In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by his children, Scott Post and his wife, Stacey, Julie Tortelli and her husband, Joseph, Jeff Post and wife, Claudia, Greg Post and wife, Jenn and Amy Harper and husband, John; his grandchildren, Brandon, Danielle, Taylor, Lily, Sadie, Margo, Samantha, Francesca, Emma and Kiera; his sister, Carol DiGiovanni and husband, Vic; several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather on Monday, March 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. Firematic services will be held at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be private at the Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
In memory of Frank, a donation may be made to the .
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020