Frank Clouting
MILLBROOK - A loving and generous man, Frank Richard Clouting, 75, passed in the comfort and dignity of his own home with his wife, Janet, by his side in Florida on March 1, 2019. He retired in 2002 after 40 years with the Dutchess County Department of Public Works where he performed in supervisory roles for the majority of his career. He proudly served his country, stateside, as part of the Army Reserve in the 1960s.
Frank was always a strong, physically active man who expressed immense satisfaction in being outside. He never sat still. Rather, he was always busy working hard to provide for his family and on his own projects outdoors, including landscaping at each of his homes and caring for the many vehicles he owned throughout his life. Frank took great pleasure in the freedom of exploring the open road and shared his love of travel and ocean beaches through many vacations and experiences with his family throughout their childhood, which he extended during his life's journey with Janet and continued with his grandchildren. Frank enjoyed NASCAR and lived a dream by taking a drive on a NASCAR track. He found meaning and joy in music of many genres, ranging from Elvis Presley to Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton to Johnny Cash, the Statler Brothers to spiritual and gospel music and beyond.
Frank was twice inducted into the Millbrook Athletic Hall of Fame — in 2014 as a member of Millbrook Central School's first 11-man football team from 1958; and in 2015 alongside his brother, Bruce, as members of Millbrook Central School's 1959 baseball team.
Born Nov. 23, 1943, in Sharon, Conn., and raised in Millbrook, N.Y., Frank was the son of the late Allen Frank and Louise Clouting. He graduated from Millbrook High School as an outstanding football and baseball player, and attended Dutchess Community College. He formerly lived in Pleasant Valley and Poughkeepsie.
Frank is survived by his loving wife, Janet; his children: Jennifer Viggiani (Bryan) of Albany, Stephanie Clouting (Mike Wallace) of Clinton Corners, and Chad Clouting (Nina) of Pine Bush; and Robert (Wendy) Pruss of Poughkeepsie and Susanne (Louis) Rossero of Virginia Beach; and grandchildren, Sydney Clouting (Andy Soto), Justin Clouting, Benjamin Viggiani, and Pepper Clouting; and Amanda Pruss, Stephanie Pruss, Michael Rossero, Steven Rossero and Joseph Rossero.
He is survived by his brother, Bruce Clouting, of Florida.; and nieces, Dawn Melançon (Ron), and Kris Langley (Scott), and their children, Zachary, Megan, and Olivia; his late brother Charles' wife, Dorothy; and nieces, Lynette Goodell, Suzanne Loomis and Wendy Lloyd; and from his previous marriage, by Jen, Steph, and Chad's mother, Cookie Banks.
Along with his parents, Frank was predeceased by his brother, Charles, his sister-in-law, Linda (Bruce), and his nephew, Bobby Clouting.
The family wishes to thank Frank's caregiver, Ron, for his kind, personal care and enormous support of Frank and Janet. The family is grateful to VITAS Hospice as well.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday, March 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main Street (Route 44) in Pleasant Valley, N.Y.
Donations may be made in memory of Frank R. Clouting, to , at https://www.michaeljfox.org/.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019