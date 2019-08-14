|
|
Frank Colvin
Poughkeepsie - Frank Edward Colvin, 72, a Hudson Valley resident for most of his life, died at his home on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019.
Born in Peekskill on November 22, 1946, Frank was the son of Thomas and Anna Puskar Colvin. On March 9, 1968, he married Judith Ellen Linehan who predeceased him on February 23, 2009.
Frank is survived by his son Michael Colvin and his wife Heather of Poughkeepsie; his daughter Jennifer DeRasmo and her husband Christopher of Fishkill; his daughter Carolyn DeBernardi and her husband Dino of Petaluma, CA; his son Stephen and his wife Kristen of Hopewell Junction and was predeceased by his son Christopher on May 22, 2014. He is also survived by his grandchildren Bryce Colvin of Poughkeepsie; Rosaria Clark, her husband Justin and daughter Maxinne of Verbank, Brianna Licari of Poughkeepsie, Lynev Hall of Raleigh, NC; Katie DeBernardi of Petaluma, CA and Devin Debernardi of Denton, TX; and Olivia and Tanner Colvin of Hopewell Junction. His surviving siblings are Thomas Colvin of Las Vegas, NV; Cheryl Personick of Cold Spring and Lisa Colvin of Norwalk, CT.
Frank is a U.S. Army Veteran serving from January 1965 to December 1967 including a tour in Vietnam and was honorably discharged as an E5. He spent his entire career as a Communications Contractor for AT&T, Lucent and Verizon. Upon retirement, Frank became a professional Bass Fisherman, a passion he held his entire life.
Calling hours are from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9pm on Thursday at McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12pm on Friday at The Church of St. Denis, 602 Beekman Rd, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America at vva.org. For driving directions or to send The Colvin Family an online condolence, please visit mchoullfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 14, 2019